DAR chapters to celebrate Constitution Week in Rockingham Co.

REIDSVILLE — The William Bethell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Reidsville will be celebrating Constitution Week beginning Sept. 17.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor this foundational document of national governance, the chapter's leaders said in a news release.

The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week.

Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915.

DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week.

The annual observance provides opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the National Society, the release said.