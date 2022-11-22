Darkest hour: A clock that has stood over Lenoir for 100 years has run out of time

LENOIR — A towering city clock that has kept time in this Caldwell County city for the past century is being dismantled after experts discovered it could crashing down.

Lenoir city officials recently announced the move the same day workers began removing the clock’s four faces.

“The current clock tower has deteriorated and become unsafe. Sections of the facade on the clock tower are cracking and pulling away from the brick underneath, and some of the brick structure is weakening as well,” the town said in a news release. Staff will bring in a crane Thursday to help remove the clock frame from the tower, and then demolish and remove the clock tower.”

The vintage frame, clock faces and mechanics will be stored “in a secure location” until a new tower is built, officials said.

It’s possible work will be completed as early as spring.

The iconic clock is estimated at nearly 8 feet tall, 4 feet wide and it has stood 20 feet over Lenoir’s downtown square for decades. Officials said removing it was a last resort after “various contractors said there were too many uncertainties to provide a good estimate” for repairs.

Multiple options are being considered for its future, including different styles of towers and structures.

“We want something out of the ordinary, something interesting, something that will showcase the creativity of our community and engage the residents,” said Kaylynn Horn, who oversees economic development.

The clock, created by O.B. McClintock Co., became a familiar sight after being installed on a corner adjacent to the Bank of Lenoir in the early 1920s. It was originally lit from within and has a white and green glow at night.

Lenoir, like many North Carolina towns, saw a lot of downtown growth in the past century, resulting in the bank being torn down. However, locals held the clock in high regard. So the city bought it, built a tower and put it up on the square.

It quit on occasion, but repairs got it running again.

Such clocks were a popular part of small-town business districts in the early 20th century. Similar clocks have been installed in downtown Morganton and downtown Hendersonville.