Dawkins Brings Golf, Ski and Conference Experience to the Position

NELLYSFORD, VA. – Stacey Dawkins has been named the new Director of Lodging at Wintergreen Resort bringing extensive experience in conference business to a place best known as a ski and golf resort. For almost 50 years, Wintergreen, in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, has been a recreational destination for those looking for a mountain getaway. Less well known is the 40,000 square feet of meeting space at the resort to host everything from corporate groups to mountain top weddings. Dawkins comes to Wintergreen after eleven years at Greenville Golf Resort and Conference Center, which is a Hilton operated property in South Carolina.

Dawkins joined Wintergreen Resort in November 2020 as the Director of Sales. Prior to her tenure in Greenville, she held Director positions at three North Carolina properties, the famous Biltmore in Asheville which hosts more than 1 million visitors each year, the acclaimed Pinehurst Resort which features nine golf courses, and Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Resorts in Southern Pines which has hosted the Women’s U.S. Open Golf Championship three times. In addition to her golf and conference background, Dawkins gained valuable exposure to the ski industry with her first experience in the hospitality business at Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont shortly after her graduation from East Carolina University.