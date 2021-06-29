Dawkins Brings Golf, Ski and Conference Experience to the Position

NELLYSFORD, VA. – Stacey Dawkins has been named the new Director of Lodging at Wintergreen Resort bringing extensive experience in conference business to a place best known as a ski and golf resort. For almost 50 years, Wintergreen, in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, has been a recreational destination for those looking for a mountain getaway. Less well known is the 40,000 square feet of meeting space at the resort to host everything from corporate groups to mountain top weddings. Dawkins comes to Wintergreen after eleven years at Greenville Golf Resort and Conference Center, which is a Hilton operated property in South Carolina.
Dawkins joined Wintergreen Resort in November 2020 as the Director of Sales. Prior to her tenure in Greenville, she held Director positions at three North Carolina properties, the famous Biltmore in Asheville which hosts more than 1 million visitors each year, the acclaimed Pinehurst Resort which features nine golf courses, and Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Resorts in Southern Pines which has hosted the Women’s U.S. Open Golf Championship three times. In addition to her golf and conference background, Dawkins gained valuable exposure to the ski industry with her first experience in the hospitality business at Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont shortly after her graduation from East Carolina University.
“Stacey’s extensive experience in the hospitality industry will shape our future success in the Group and Conference business to complement our leisure lodging segment,” stated Vern Greco, CEO Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., the parent company of Wintergreen Resort. “In addition to our substantial ski and golf business geared towards families and individuals, Wintergreen is actually a sizable conference resort with lodging choices from hotel rooms to nine-bedroom single-family exclusive homes so we can accommodate everything from intimate meetings to elaborate events. It’s like being the general manager of a large hotel except not all the rooms are in the same building.”
Dawkins explained the allure of the position from her perspective, “Not many places can really cater to all four seasons, but with 45 holes of golf, 22 tennis courts, three pools, a private lake, a spa, and a 1,000 vertical foot ski mountain, Wintergreen is a bona fide year-round resort, and that makes for an interesting opportunity in the lodging business. The variety and versatility of the accommodations paired with the amenities and recreation, topped off by the vistas of the Blue Ridge Mountains compose an ideal venue for almost any group. The challenges of such a diverse property are exciting, and of course, it didn’t hurt that I was naturally drawn to Wintergreen because I enjoy so many of the activities we offer.”