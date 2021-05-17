Dean of Elon's law school to step down in December

GREENSBORO — The dean of the Elon University School of Law will step down from that post in December after more than seven years.
Elon announced Monday that Luke Bierman will remain at the law school after resigning as dean.
Bierman said in a statement Elon Law "has successfully shown that legal education is not static and can be redesigned and modernized for the good of our students.
"We are pioneers who have changed legal education during the most challenging period for higher education for the better part of a century. We have contributed to strengthening the rule of law in a rapidly changing nation and a world that grows in complexity by the day. We did this together. And of that I am most proud.”
Bierman led the law school through a major overhaul. Starting in fall 2015, Elon Law converted its three-year program — standard at most U.S. schools — to seven trimesters over two-and-a-half years. Elon Law also cut its price and put major emphasis on teaching its students through real-life legal experiences.
The law school credits these significant changes with increases in both applications and enrollment. This fall, Elon Law set records for both the size of its first-year class (164 students) and total enrollment (415). In addition, Elon Law said its bar exam passage rates and career placement rates are the highest they've been in a decade.
“Luke Bierman’s service as dean of Elon Law is distinguished by innovation with extraordinary vision and informed judgment for what a modern law school should be,” Elon Provost Aswani Volety said in a statement. “In a time of great change and challenge in legal education, Dean Bierman seized an opportunity to forge a new path and create a model that is proving to be highly successful."
Bierman became the Elon Law dean on June 1, 2014, after serving as an associate dean at Northeastern University School of Law in Boston. He previously had been on the faculty at several other universities, including N.C. State and Albany (N.Y.) Law School. Bierman also has worked for the Office of New York State Comptroller, where he was general counsel, and the American Bar Association.
Bierman holds a law degree from the College of William & Mary in Virginia and a doctorate in political science from the State University of New York at Albany.
Bierman plans to resign as dean after the law school's commencement on Dec. 11, according to a news release. After a sabbatical, Bierman will take a faculty role and teach classes focusing on state courts, judicial decision-making, and law and popular culture.
Bierman is the third dean of Elon Law, which opened in 2006.