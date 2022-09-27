Dean Richardson new Director of Human Resource for county school district

EDEN — Rockingham County Schools announced Tuesday that Dean Richardson has been hired as the district’s new Director of Human Resources.

Richardson, who comes to Rockingham County from the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Medicine, where, since April, he has served as a human resources consultant, was approved by members of the Rockingham County Board of Education during their Sept. 26 Work Session meeting.

In his role, Richardson will work with both classified and certified staff throughout the county.

Prior to working at UNC, Richardson was Director of Talent Management from 2017 to 2022 for Alamance-Burlington County Schools. He further served as the assistant to that district's human resources executive director, helping develop and coordinate programs, policies and practices for recruitment and retention, served as the online district administrator to online staff evaluation and professional development system; supported in the annual allotment process and had many other duties.

From 2012 to 2017, Richardson served as an assistant principal at E.M. Holt Elementary School in the district for one year, then as principal at Alexander Wilson Elementary School for five years.

Richardson worked for Rockingham County Schools from 2003 to 2012.

In 2003 he began his teaching career at Reidsville Middle School and then became Literacy Coach at Reidsville Middle School in 2007. In 2009, he took the position as Curriculum Lead Teacher/Instructional Coach and worked with Douglass, South End & Moss Street Schools in Eden and Reidsville. He served as the assistant principal at J.E. Holmes Middle School in Eden from 2010 to 2012.

Richardson is a third generation public educator and a graduate of Reidsville High School. He received his bachelor of arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communication with a concentration in Public Relations from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1998. He earned his master's degree in education from Elon University in 2008, his School Administration add-on in 2011 and is completing his doctorate at High Point University in May 2023 with a research focus on effective HR leadership practices in public K-12 education.

Mr. Richardson and his wife, Amy, have two children: Jeremiah (11) and Virginia (7).

"I am confident that with Mr. Richardson’s years of experience as an educator, administrator and as a director, will make him an invaluable addition to Rockingham County Schools,'' said RCS Superintendent John Stover.