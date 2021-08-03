Death reports for 13 COVID-19 victims arrived late to Rockingham

In recent weeks, Rockingham County has recorded 14 more deaths due to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the county had tallied 155 deaths due to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the infection rate had soared to 9.7% by Tuesday, up from 5.9% on Thursday, a climb blamed by health experts on the rampant spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus in unvaccinated individuals.

While the death of one 84-year-old occurred on July 1, reports of 13 of the deaths to the Rockingham County Division of Public Health have trickled in late to the agency, explained Katrina White, public information officer for the division.

Such late arrival of data is not uncommon, state health experts explain, and is due to a number of factors involving processing of death certificates and the location where county residents actually died.

The bulk of the most recent COVID-19 victims are over age 70 and four of the 14 were residents of skilled nursing facilities, while the others lived in their own homes. The youngest to pass away was 55.

The victims by age were: 55, 69, 71, 74, 76, 77, 78, 83, 83, 84, 85, 90, 90, 98.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.