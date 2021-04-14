Death toll 105, as young adults lead new infections

“Hospitalizations are dropping, but I worry about the (three or four) mid-20s and several 30s COVID cases reported today and yesterday,’’ Wright said via email on Tuesday. “I am worried about where they have congregated ... (Where) do they work? Do they live with older family members who have not been vaccinated?’’ Wright has studied infection trends in the county since February and notes that residents, aged 17-32, have shown the highest rate of infection over the past 10 weeks or so. He and health department staff plan to target the younger demographic by going into the community and explaining the necessity of vaccinating to stem the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a resurgence of the disease in the county, Wright said. On Tuesday, the county’s infection rate was 4.2%, down from 4.5% on Friday and below the 5% mark the Centers for Disease Control heralds as relatively safe for a community. Statewide, the rate was 6.9% on Tuesday. And while neighboring rural counties held at infection rates below 5%, bordering Guilford County saw an infection rate of 6.7% on Tuesday. Since the start of the global pandemic last year, Rockingham has diagnosed 7,221 residents with COVID-19. Nearly 70% of those individuals are still suffering from the highly contagious disease, while roughly 30% have recovered.