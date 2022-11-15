Debut of Caroling for Cans musical benefit is Dec. 4 at RCC

WENTWORTH – The first ever Rockingham County Caroling for Cans musical benefit concert will kick off this year’s Christmas season at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Rockingham Community College auditorium.

The concert will feature a variety of talented entertainers from throughout the area, as well as fun audience sing-along songs for families.

Church choirs, musical groups, soloists and instrumentals will provide a variety of Christmas music. And the newly-organized Rockingham County Youth Choir will make its premiere performance.

“This Christmas program is dedicated to all those who participated in the Rockingham County Food Drive last spring,” said Andrea Cockcroft, who is heading up the concert project.

“We were overwhelmed by the generosity received this year — a total of more than $65,000 in contributions of food and cash — and we just want to show our appreciation and spread some Christmas cheer throughout our community.”

Admission to the event will be donations of canned goods and boxed non-perishable items that will be distributed throughout the county to families struggling financially this holiday season, organizers said in a recent press release.

Before and after the concert, community organizations involved in the county-wide food drive will have booths set up in the lobby to answer questions and distribute information about their programs to feed the hungry in Rockingham County.

“If you are looking for somewhere to volunteer or donate gifts this Christmas, please visit our resource tables before the event,” Cockcroft said. “There will be lots of valuable information about the organizations that work hard to make Rockingham a better place for all of us.”