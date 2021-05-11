Decisions, decisions: Influx of COVID-19 funds could transform Guilford schools

GREENSBORO — Fighting the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Rebuilding and strengthening academics. Offering help to students with mental health needs.

As Guilford County Schools administrators prepare for an influx of money from the December and March federal pandemic relief bills, they are eyeing ways to use that aid to support those goals.

Between the two bills, the district estimates it could receive about $287 million. That’s equal to more than a third of the district’s annual operating budget. It’s also more than seven times what the district received from 2020’s federal CARES Act relief bill.

The district does not need to spend all the money in the next school year. An estimated $89 million would need to be spent by September 2023, with the rest to be spent by September 2024.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras has held off adding the estimates for the COVID-19 relief money to her proposed 2021-22 budget, awaiting more specifics about what the district will get.

Instead, during a presentation to school board members at their last meeting in April, she highlighted some potential recommendations.