Deer are on the move in NC now. Here's how to do your best to avoid a collision

• Slow down. Slow way down. If you do see a deer, Boggess said, "slow way down."

"I mean slow enough down, even if you're on an interstate, down to 30 miles per hour or whatever you can safely do with the flow of traffic, but slow down as much as you possibly can."

• Why so slow? Deer travel in groups. The reason Boggess wants us to "slow way down" is because when we see a deer cross the road, there could be other deer following behind.

"Oftentimes someone will hit a deer because they see one cross the road and they think they're clear, and they keep going," Boggess said. "They might even be paying attention to the deer that just crossed the road and they don't see another deer coming in that same group.

"When you see one deer you need to slow way down because often there are more deer nearby. And when one deer is across the road, the one behind can become frantic and think its being left behind, and it can dart across the road."

• Light up the roadside. Using your high beams is a great way to illuminate a larger area around the roadway and see deer before they enter the road. But only use your high beams when it's safe to do so (when other cars are not approaching).