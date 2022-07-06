Defining Success: Jasmine Johnson reinvents herself through RCC

WENTWORTH – Jasmine Johnson wanted to see a change in her life.

“I was a trying to figure out who I was and where I wanted to go. Certain people had said things to me such as you are not smart, you can’t amount to anything,” she recollected.

Becoming a Christian transformed her life and shifted her outlook on herself.

“I adore Philippians 4:13, which says I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. This is the Bible verse I live by,’’ Johnson said. “It encourages me when I have a hard time completing tasks, assignments, and when I felt like I could not finish school. When other peoples’ words failed, I meditated on the Word of God.’’

“I met wonderful individuals who God placed in my life to encourage me, who saw potential in me. I have always been told I am a sweet, compassionate and patient person,” Johnson said.

These particular friends were graduates of Rockingham Community College, and provided her with information such as tutoring, programs, financial aid, and other resources.

“I finally convinced myself that I could do it. I wanted to see a change in myself. I wanted to stop living up to the expectations of others,” Johnson said. “RCC was my first choice because I knew it was close by, and I knew it had a beautiful campus. What I heard about RCC was fantastic.”

She enrolled in the Early Childhood Education program with thoughts of a providing a better foundation to youngsters than she had growing up.

“I chose ECE because I love working with children and want to make a difference as a role model, an advocate, and a positive educator,’’ she said. “I want to be a teacher who speaks life into my students, not just by educating them through play or academically. Since words have power, what you say to a child decides their outcome and it shapes their future.”

Johnson’s favorite class was public speaking, because it gave her the confidence to speak to people professionally, she said.

“And as my writing abilities increased, I began to see my own potential. RCC professors are fantastic. They all took the time to help me achieve my educational goals while also assisting me with my assignments,” Johnson said.

Finishing her program with good grades in December 2021, she participated in RCC’s graduation ceremony on May 13, walking across the stage to accept her Associate in Applied Science degree in Early Child Education-Career Track — solid evidence of a changed life.

Johnson offers words of encouragement to others considering a career in education.

“Anyone who wants to become a teacher, don’t focus on money, but focus on the rewards, on being a positive role model. The reward is seeing children grow to their full potential. Speak life into children and believe in them. For those who love and want to inspire, this profession is for you,” she said.

“And those who wish to attend RCC, please do so, because RCC makes you feel like part of a family and provides you with all you need, including tools and classes that help you develop your character. I am forever grateful to RCC for allowing me to be a student, and I cannot express my gratitude to RCC enough,” Johnson said. “Believe in yourself. Don’t let anyone put a period at the end of your story, because there’s more to it.”