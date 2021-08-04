Delta variant COVID-19 cases climbing in Piedmont; Cone predicts 100-plus hospitalizations

GREENSBORO — What a difference a month makes. On July 2, just seven people with COVID-19 were inpatients at Cone Health hospitals needing care. By Monday at midnight, that number had climbed to 52, a Cone Health spokesman said in a news release.

Blame it on the Delta variant. Cone Health’s data science team expects the number of people needing to be treated in the hospital because of COVID-19 will climb much higher, they said.

“A couple of months ago, we would expect someone with COVID-19 to infect two or three other people,” says Michael DeWitt, senior data scientist for Cone Health. “The Delta variant doubles or triples that. It is likely as contagious as the mumps and chicken pox.”

That high infection rate means Cone Health will see the number of people with COVID-19 in its hospitals double every 10 to 14 days. That has DeWitt predicting there will be more than 100 people in the hospital with COVID-19 this month.

“That’s why we are really pushing vaccination among those who are eligible and everyone to mask up,” says Dr. Cynthia Snider, infectious disease specialist for the health system.