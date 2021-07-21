Delta variant is here and spreading, but 60% of Rockingham residents still aren't vaccinated

Since May, more than 99% of new cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated, health statistics show.

Wright notes that when he’s out in public and finds himself in close proximity to 10 people who are not wearing masks, he can calculate that only about four are fully vaccinated.

He’s also noticing a major relaxation in hygiene and social distancing practices that were helpful in keeping infection down in public places.

“I’m seeing fewer hand cleaning stations at entrances (to businesses) and (I’ve) witnessed patrons of stores not washing hands. I worry that simple things that protect us from cold and flu are going by the wayside because everyone is “tired’’ of COVID-19,’’ Wright said.

Meanwhile, Wright said more than 50% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide are now caused by the aggressive Delta strain and health experts predict the Delta variant will be the predominant strain, accounting for more than 90% of all new cases, within about a week.