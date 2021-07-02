Delta variant is here; Rockingham health officials say roll up your sleeves

The highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has arrived in Rockingham County at a time when demand for the coronavirus vaccine is frustratingly low, health officials said.
The Delta variant, which accounts for one in four cases of COVID-19 across the nation, was first discovered in India and has shown up across the nation and in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
Some scientists are calling for resumption of masking in public and social distancing – even for vaccinated people -- until the threat of the Delta variant subsides.
And Rockingham Public Health Director Trey Wright said he would advise anyone with a preexisting medical condition to wear a mask, even if they’ve been vaccinated.
“According to Governor Cooper, bans have been lifted for those vaccinated. However, if I have compromised health conditions, I would err against caution and wear masks in public,’’ Wright said. “That is a personal decision.’’
With almost 70,000 county residents having had at least one shot, Wright said he calculates that 37% of Rockingham’s 91,000 residents are fully vaccinated, while 39% have had at least one shot.
But getting the balance of folks to vaccine clinics is a challenge, Wright and other state and local health officials lament.
“Unfortunately, the only consistent trend we are seeing is less demand,’’ Wright said Friday. “That is why we are working so hard to reach people where they are (through) community resource fairs and vaccination events.’’
On July 10, the county health department will sponsor a “Bring Summer Back’’ vaccine event at Freedom Park at 121 N. Edgewood Road in Eden from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., complete with free food, vendors and COVID-safe amusements, as well as a $25 Visa gift card as a reward for getting the jab.
Gift cards will also be presented to anyone who drives a person to get their vaccine. And the Aging, Disability and Transit service will provide free rides to and from the event to residents in the Eden areas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are still hoping to put more needles in more arms,’’ Wright said.
The gift card giveaway is part of a state pilot program that utilizes federal dollars to stimulate interest in the vaccine. Rockingham County was provided with about 300 cards, Wright said. Schedule your appointment at rockinghamcountydhhs.org or call (336) 342-8140
After several weeks of hovering around 1% or just beneath, the infection rate for Rockingham had bounced back up to 1.4% on Friday, county health records showed.
Still, the rate is well below the 5% infection rate deemed safe by the Centers for Disease Control.
As of Friday, 7,941 Rockingham Countians had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Hospitals were treating 59 county residents Friday and the death toll from the novel coronavirus stood at 141.
