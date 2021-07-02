Delta variant is here; Rockingham health officials say roll up your sleeves

“Unfortunately, the only consistent trend we are seeing is less demand,’’ Wright said Friday. “That is why we are working so hard to reach people where they are (through) community resource fairs and vaccination events.’’

On July 10, the county health department will sponsor a “Bring Summer Back’’ vaccine event at Freedom Park at 121 N. Edgewood Road in Eden from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., complete with free food, vendors and COVID-safe amusements, as well as a $25 Visa gift card as a reward for getting the jab.

Gift cards will also be presented to anyone who drives a person to get their vaccine. And the Aging, Disability and Transit service will provide free rides to and from the event to residents in the Eden areas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are still hoping to put more needles in more arms,’’ Wright said.

The gift card giveaway is part of a state pilot program that utilizes federal dollars to stimulate interest in the vaccine. Rockingham County was provided with about 300 cards, Wright said. Schedule your appointment at rockinghamcountydhhs.org or call (336) 342-8140

After several weeks of hovering around 1% or just beneath, the infection rate for Rockingham had bounced back up to 1.4% on Friday, county health records showed.