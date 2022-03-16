 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies arrest man for breaking and entering, discharging weapon in Mayodan residence

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriffs deputies on Friday charged a 29-year-old man with felony breaking and entering, carrying a concealed gun, resisting an officer and discharging a firearm into the occupied dwelling of his former girlfriend.

Suspect Tevin D. Jamison, whose address was not listed in a sheriff’s office news release, is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a domestic hold, the release said.

Deputies arrived at 3260 Ayersville Road in Mayodan, the residence of Jamison’s former girlfriend, at around 6 a.m. on March 11 in response to a call about a breaking and entering in progress. Mayodan Police also responded to the call.

Deputy A. Vaughn discovered Jamison at the address and Jamison told Vaughn he lived there. However, his former girlfriend, who alleged Jamison had texted her with threats that he would harm her and burn down her home, disputed his claim.

Jamison and his former girlfriend argued and Vaughn attempted to separate the two, the release said.

While Vaughn was in close proximity to Jamison and speaking with the suspect, a firearm was discharged from Jamison’s jacket, the release said.

Vaughn then ordered Jamison to the ground and the two struggled before Vaughn brought Jamison under control and placed him in custody with the help of Mayodan police.

The sheriff’s office release said the bullet discharged from the suspect’s jacket is believed to have struck the Mayodan residence, but no one was harmed.

No information was immediately available about when Jamison will appear in court.

Tevin Jamison

Jamison

 Susie C. Spear

Susie C. Spear

