Deputies continue search for Ruffin man missing since Wednesday

RUFFIN– Rockingham County Sheriff's officers were searching for the second day on Friday for Joshua Wayne Perdue, 39.

Last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Perdue was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Thursday. Perdue's personal affects and his vehicle were at his 181 Kendrick Lane residence here, and authorities spent Thursday searching the area near there.

In addition to a ground search by deputies, K-9 units, a N.C. Highway Patrol helicopter and a drone were deployed in the search.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone who knows the whereabouts of Perdue or sees him, contact 911 immediately or call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.