Deputies: Summerfield man arrested after cutting off GPS ankle monitor last week

WENTWORTH — A Summerfield man who missed a court appearance more than a week ago then cut off an ankle monitor and disappeared was arrested Thursday at his home, Rockingham County deputies said.

Harry Moyer Willard Jr., 65, is being held on more than $1 million secured bail on charges of failing to appear and interfering with a GPS monitoring device, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Willard, who also goes by Harry Lee Willard Sr., missed a Jan. 10 court date on charges of statutory sex offense with a child, the sheriff's office said.

He had been placed on GPS-based monitoring as a condition of release after posting $200,000 bail. On the day he was to appear in court, he cut off his ankle monitor and fled his residence on U.S. 158 West in Summerfield, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies received a tip that he had returned home, where he was arrested Thursday afternoon.