 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deputies: Summerfield man arrested after cutting off GPS ankle monitor last week
0 Comments
top story

Deputies: Summerfield man arrested after cutting off GPS ankle monitor last week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WENTWORTH — A Summerfield man who missed a court appearance more than a week ago then cut off an ankle monitor and disappeared was arrested Thursday at his home, Rockingham County deputies said.

Harry Moyer Willard Jr., 65, is being held on more than $1 million secured bail on charges of failing to appear and interfering with a GPS monitoring device, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Willard, who also goes by Harry Lee Willard Sr., missed a Jan. 10 court date on charges of statutory sex offense with a child, the sheriff's office said.

He had been placed on GPS-based monitoring as a condition of release after posting $200,000 bail. On the day he was to appear in court, he cut off his ankle monitor and fled his residence on U.S. 158 West in Summerfield, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies received a tip that he had returned home, where he was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Harry Moyer Willard Jr.

Willard

 Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, provided
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rockingham schools to be closed Wednesday
News

Rockingham schools to be closed Wednesday

Schools were also closed on Tuesday following the weekend storm, which dropped several inches of snow and ice across the region. There was no school on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert