REIDSVILLE — Two deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office were injured in an early morning automobile accident when another driver failed to yield the right of way, authorities said.

Two vehicles collided on Freeway Drive at McCoy Road at about 6:45 a.m., according to the Reidsville Police Department.

The deputies, who were in an unmarked car and whose names cannot be revealed to protect their safety and undercover status, were "pretty banged up" but expected to recover quickly, spokesman Sgt. Kevin Suthard said via email.

The driver of the other vehicle, Kyle Pruitt of Ruffin, was charged with failure to yield right of way. He was not injured in the accident that was investigated by Reidsville Police.

Reidsville couple wins

trip to Super Bowl

REIDSVILLE — A lucky local couple had their game faces on at Piedmont International Airport in Greensboro on Thursday as they boarded a plane to head to the Super Bowl LVII.

Their gift tickets to the biggest football event of the year and a luxury hotel came as a major surprise this week, said Ashlyn and Chris Gibbs, who won the treat from a sweepstakes.

Devoted Carolina Panthers fans, the pair wore coordinated team jerseys for their flight to Arizona where Sunday's contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, just outside of Phoenix, Ariz.

A quick selfie Ashlyn Gibbs took last fall won the prize, she told WFMY News 2.

"I saw a Pepsi display that said take a selfie and enter to win a chance to go to the Super Bowl, and I did, and we won," she said.

And the fun weekend features a feast, too.

"We got two tickets to the "Taste of the NFL" party at Chateau Luxe. Sixteen celebrity chefs and food from all 32 NFL cities, Chris Gibbs said. "It's just going to be one big, nice party."

By Friday morning, Chris Gibbs had posted a photo of himself on Facebook, smiling with celebrated comedian Tracey Morgan, who happens to be staying at the same hotel as the couple.