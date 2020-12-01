Descendants of 1898 coup tracked down for ceremony

WILMINGTON — The New Hanover County Remembrance Project is locating descendants of the 1898 Wilmington Coup for a memorial service that is scheduled for the spring.
The ceremony will recognize victims, survivors and descendants of the massacre, during which a white mob violently overthrew a biracial, democratically elected City Council. Among the 2,000 Black residents run out of town was Alexander Manley, whose Black-run newspaper The Daily Record was set ablaze.
Genealogists working with the group, a coalition of civil rights organizations, started by verifying names on a widely circulated list of victims.
"We narrowed down the list and saw a couple people who were duplicates, who had aliases," said Tim Pinnick, a genealogist on the project. "A lot of the information that they got was through newspapers — so that was suspect on its face given who ran them at the time."
Pinnick said he looked for red flags and then cross-checked names with the archival Census reports and city directories.
"If we'd see somebody and their name was mentioned once, that doesn't make you feel real comfortable," he explained. "Maybe one part of the name was the same as another person's on the list. One guy's name was Sam McFallon and another was Sam McFarlane. One turned out to be an alias."
Pinnick said he used an Ancestry.com account, which the genealogy company provided for free, to track descendants once they narrowed the list from 13 names to eight that he could verify.
"I've connected with two descendants so far," he said. "One person didn't know and was really excited to learn. The other knew and had actually been doing research on it for a while."
According to Jim Downey, who co-chairs the project with local historian Lettie Shumate, the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Institute verified three to four locations where the racial violence took place in Wilmington.
Two sets of jars will be filled at each site: one for the Equal Justice Institute, and another for local museums, libraries and City Hall.
Kids Making It, a Castle Street after-school program that teaches students craftsmanship, will make the display cases.
While the history of 1898 garnered was a staple at daily protests against racial injustice and police violence in front of Wilmington City Hall over the summer, Downey said the project began late in 2019.
The renewed attention led to symbolic changes in the three-county region. Walter L. Parsley Elementary School and Hugh MacRae, whose namesakes were both part of the "Secret Nine" that helped plot the massacre, were renamed.
And the three candidates elected to the New Hanover County Board of Education have publicly said they believe 1898 should be incorporated into school curriculum.
The fundraiser, which is still active, will go toward tents, power, a PA system, live-streaming equipment and display cases and has raised more than $5,500.
The project includes activists from the 1898 Observance Committee, Cape Fear Collective, LINC Inc. and the New Hanover County NAACP.
An exact date for the ceremony has not been announced.
