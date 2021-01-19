Despite opposition, Charlotte moves ahead with massive transit plan

In a recent letter to Lyles, the mayors of Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville listed their concerns about the proposed tax, including a "lack of a guarantee for tangible projects for north Mecklenburg, in particular a light rail project (Red Line) connecting north Mecklenburg to Charlotte and the rest of the CATS system."

"North Mecklenburg communities' citizens have contributed sales tax for over 20 years to the CATS system, but most capital has been spent in Charlotte," Mayors Woody Washam, Rusty Knox and John Aneralla wrote in their letter, which was shared with the Observer.

Mecklenburg already has one of the highest sales tax rates in the state, at 7.25%. But Charlotte's peer cities across the country are much higher, including Seattle at 10.10% and Nashville at 9.25%.

Future investment

Not everyone on the Charlotte City Council is on board yet, either.

City Council member Braxton Winston urged his colleagues to ensure all residents have a chance to weigh in — before city planners lock into certain decisions and repeat historical mistakes that harmed marginalized communities.

"Staff members can only work off the policies that we give," Winston said. "And if we're not specific, we're going to leave people out."