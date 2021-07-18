Dexter elected president of Rockingham County Arts Council

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The Rockingham County Arts Council announced this week that media specialist Joe Dexter of Stoneville has been elected to head the Rockingham County Arts Council.
Dexter, who runs Dexter Media, LLC, replaces Kevin Moore, who served two full terms as president of the non-profit.
“We express our deep gratitude to Kevin for shepherding the organization through several important transitions. Kevin will continue to serve on the board,’’ the council announced in a news release on social media.
Dexter hosted and helped organize Rock-Aid, an online concert designed to bolster support for Rockingham musicians crippled by the pandemic’s halt to live performances, as well as support local children in need. The event featured an array of local singer-songwriters and garnered $18,000 to support youngsters.
Dexter has helped create other big projects for the arts council as well, said Executive Director Jenny Edwards.
“Joe envisioned the Tony Rice Music Scholarship to honor the late, great Tony Rice,’’ Edwards said. “Joe and Louise Price developed the Piedmont Instrument Classes for Kids program that provides free instruction and musical instruments for 3rd through 5th graders in guitar, banjo and fiddle. I’ve seen Joe, over and over again, take the vaguest idea and in one deft move frame it into an actionable project that brings significant benefit to Rockingham County. I am thrilled to be working with him in his new role with arts council.”
A former reporter and co-editor of operations for RockinghamNow newspaper in Reidsville, Dexter hosts a weekly podcast, “In The Community” and is an avid hobby photographer who enjoys many art forms, including the spoken word and music, the blues genre, especially.
“The arts serve as a foundation in all aspects of life and play an imperative role in personal growth,’’ Dexter said. “Every day, we are blessed to partake and grow through all channels of creative expression. We are so fortunate to learn and relish in the arts through the multi-faceted talents of artists, photographers, sculptors, musicians, actors, writers and creators that call Rockingham County home. It’s an honor to be elected president, and I look forward to serving the public, as our wonderful board and staff aim to move the arts forward.’’ A Michigan native, who grew up in the state’s Upper Peninsula region, Dexter holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic journalism from Northern Michigan University and spent several years as news/sports and operations director for WJPD-FM, WNGE-FM, WDMJ-AM and WIAN-AM in Marquette, Michigan.Dexter and wife Andrea, a nurse, live in an historic Stoneville home with their two daughters, Bailey and Nora.
To learn more about the Rockingham County Arts Council or to become a member, visit www.rcarts.org.