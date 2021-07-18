Dexter elected president of Rockingham County Arts Council

“The arts serve as a foundation in all aspects of life and play an imperative role in personal growth,’’ Dexter said. “Every day, we are blessed to partake and grow through all channels of creative expression. We are so fortunate to learn and relish in the arts through the multi-faceted talents of artists, photographers, sculptors, musicians, actors, writers and creators that call Rockingham County home. It’s an honor to be elected president, and I look forward to serving the public, as our wonderful board and staff aim to move the arts forward.’’ A Michigan native, who grew up in the state’s Upper Peninsula region, Dexter holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic journalism from Northern Michigan University and spent several years as news/sports and operations director for WJPD-FM, WNGE-FM, WDMJ-AM and WIAN-AM in Marquette, Michigan.Dexter and wife Andrea, a nurse, live in an historic Stoneville home with their two daughters, Bailey and Nora.