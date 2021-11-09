'Disrespectful': UNC board rejects Kotis proposal to quit using race in admissions

CHAPEL HILL — The UNC-CH Board of Trustees on Thursday struck down a member’s proposed resolution that would have prohibited the university from strictly using “race, sex, color or ethnicity” in admissions and hiring decisions.
The last-minute motion proposed by board member Marty Kotis followed a closed session, where trustees discussed ongoing legal matters.
UNC-CH has been a part of a years-long federal affirmative action lawsuit claiming white and Asian applicants are discriminated against. A federal judge ruled last month that UNC-CH can use race in its admissions process.
Kotis said Thursday he thinks everyone should have a fair opportunity to be admitted, apply for a job or do contract work at the university “without fear of being labeled or stuck in a bucket.” A local real estate developer and entrepreneur, Kotis is a new member on the Board of Trustees, who previously served on the UNC System Board of Governors. He was appointed by the conservative-run state legislature this summer.
“When we start talking about quotas or underrepresented or overrepresented or label people,” Kotis said, “that’s not treating everybody fairly. It’s treating them based on a category. And that ... just doesn’t sit right with me.”
But while some trustees said Kotis may have good intentions, it didn’t sit well with others who questioned how this would affect diversity on campus.
“I’m concerned with the notion that diversity brings a lowering of standards,” said Teresa Artis Neal, one of three Black board members. She noted that the incoming class of students has some of the highest academic achievements and is extremely diverse.
Student Body President Lamar Richards, who is Black and serves on the trustee board, called the resolution “disrespectful.”
“The idea that somehow by creating a more diverse campus we have to lower our standards is just false,” Richards said.
In response, Kotis said throwing people into different buckets is “a feel-good type measure” and it is disrespectful to those who are applying by telling them that they’ll be judged based on a label, not merit.
He said the point of his resolution was to ensure that a lower-quality applicant or job candidate is not picked because of their skin color.
Kotis’ proposal said the university would “not discriminate against or grant preferential treatment to an individual, group or company on the basis of race, sex, color or ethnicity.”
In an interview with The News & Observer, Kotis said the federal admissions case was one reason he raised this motion.
Kotis also referenced a 2020 memo from journalism school dean Susan King that explained how the university plans to address structural racism. King said the minimum GPA requirement was eliminated in order to recruit more students of color and first-generation students.
“It’s a disservice to everyone if you start dumbing down programs or reducing admissions standards because you’re trying to socially engineer the appearance of your program,” Kotis told The News & Observer.
He also mentioned accusations of discrimination in the Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure case, and said if there was discrimination involved then people need to be held accountable. And Kotis added he’s concerned about people complaining about the male to female ratio and suggesting that males are underrepresented, which he fears could lead to gender discrimination in admissions.
“A goal of diversity can be achieved by greater recruiting efforts, scholarships, all sorts of things to increase diversity without having to discriminate or admit people with different standards,” Kotis said.
Trustee Gene Davis said every person on the board is opposed to discrimination, but this was unnecessary considering the school evaluates students holistically, which includes their background.
“We are here representing the entirety of our state,” Davis said. “We want our university to reflect the richness of our diversity from the mountains to the coast.”