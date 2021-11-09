'Disrespectful': UNC board rejects Kotis proposal to quit using race in admissions

“I’m concerned with the notion that diversity brings a lowering of standards,” said Teresa Artis Neal, one of three Black board members. She noted that the incoming class of students has some of the highest academic achievements and is extremely diverse.

Student Body President Lamar Richards, who is Black and serves on the trustee board, called the resolution “disrespectful.”

“The idea that somehow by creating a more diverse campus we have to lower our standards is just false,” Richards said.

In response, Kotis said throwing people into different buckets is “a feel-good type measure” and it is disrespectful to those who are applying by telling them that they’ll be judged based on a label, not merit.

He said the point of his resolution was to ensure that a lower-quality applicant or job candidate is not picked because of their skin color.

Kotis’ proposal said the university would “not discriminate against or grant preferential treatment to an individual, group or company on the basis of race, sex, color or ethnicity.”

In an interview with The News & Observer, Kotis said the federal admissions case was one reason he raised this motion.