District 65 Rep. Jerry Carter out of hospital and back on the GA floor

REIDSVILLE — N.C. Rep. Jerry Carter (R) returned to Raleigh to his regular work with the General Assembly on Tuesday after a hospitalization for gastrointestinal ailments, his spokesman said Monday.

Carter, 66, who represents House District 65, which includes Rockingham County, was treated for four days at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville for acute colitis and diverticulitis, said Teresa Lopez, his legislative assistant.

Carter was released on Memorial Day to finish recuperating at home, Lopez said.

"He would like to thank all of his constituents for the prayers, the phone calls, the cards, the tests and the emails. It just moved him,'' Lopez said.

While hospitalized, Carter was able to tend to legislative business via computer and telephone with Lopez, she said.

''He's just looking so forward to getting back to work for his constituents, and I am so happy to have him back.''

First elected to his seat in 2018, Carter is founder and pastor or Reidsville Baptist Church. He made a successful bid for reelection in November and his current term ends on Dec. 31, 2022.