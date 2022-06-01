District Attorney Ramey speaks to Kiwanis about juvenile justice, opioid crisis

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey spoke recently at the Reidsville Kiwanis Club’s weekly meeting about how the county’s juvenile justice system operates.

Ramey explained the procedures juvenile offenders undergo and the way that the Juvenile Court handles minors’ cases. He further discussed plans to establish a new Teen Court in Rockingham County, which would involve teenagers being involved in trying the actual cases of their peers.

Such a court would officiate over cases, including minor traffic charges, such as speeding, running a stop sign, driving without a seat belt and other such violations.

As punishment for such offenses, juveniles might end up having to complete a certain number of hours of community service in order to have their charges dismissed.

Ramey also spoke at length about the epidemic drug problem in the county, state and nation, stressing how difficult it is to catch dealers of drugs such as heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Many times, drug addicts who are arrested help law enforcement locate dealers, Ramey said.

He explained to club members that the opioid crisis took hold when prescription drugs used for pain were overprescribed, leading to misuse and addiction. Addiction numbers are very high in Rockingham County, he said.

The district attorney further explained how regional universities are helping to train inmates across the state as they serve their time.

Such programs teach trade skills to prisoners who have committed serious crimes so that they have job skills when they reenter society.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitors are welcome.