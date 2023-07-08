WENTWORTH – Rockingham County is in dire need of new foster parents as the rate of kids in need soars with 70 new clients per year, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Rockingham County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Social Services.

The RCDHHS will offer foster parent classes beginning Saturday, July 29. These classes are free to attend and are required for individuals to become licensed foster care parents with the county.

Class topics include: lessons on how the foster care system works, how to prepare yourself and your home for foster children, and more.

There are presently 180 children in the Rockingham County foster care program, with approximately 70 new children entering the system each year, according to a county DHS specialist.

Only 24 families in the county are currently licensed to provide foster care. When there are no foster care families or group homes available, a child entering the system may be placed with foster parents living as far as 200 miles away, creating even greater disruption for the child,

A complete list of foster parent criteria and an application are available on the Rockingham County Health & Human Services website.

“Foster parents can truly be a light for children in tough circumstances,” says Jacob Wingfield, a Foster Home Licensing Social Worker with the Division of Social Services. “It’s also an enriching experience for the foster family themselves,” he explains. Individuals who are interested in becoming foster parents can contact the Foster Home Licensing Team at 336-342-1394 for additional information and details about the upcoming classes.

Find more details about the foster care program in Rockingham County at: https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21492&catid=0.

Questions may be directed to Jacob Wingfield or Lee Porter, Foster Home Licensing Social Workers, at 336-342-1394, or at jwingfield@co.rockingham.nc.us and eporter@co.rockingham.nc.us.