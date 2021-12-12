 Skip to main content
Do you remember Green's Supper Club? Share your photos and memories with us!
Crews demolish Green's Supper Club in Browns Summit, North Carolina.

We're reminiscing about Green's Supper Club, which was recently torn down, and we're asking readers to share their memories and photos of the iconic venue. We'll publish your comments and photos online and some in a future print edition. Limit responses to 250 words or less and submit them by Dec. 14. Please include your name and city or town of residence. Send responses to submissions@greensboro.com (include Green's Supper Club in the subject line). Please upload your photos at https://greensboro.com/photosubmissions.

