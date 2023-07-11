RALEIGH – This year, 17 North Carolina high school girls will participate in the Lady Cardinal Mentorship Program, a summer enrichment opportunity nurturing student interest in state government science, technology, engineering and mathematic career fields. On July 10, students will embark on a 4-week hands-on educational experience at one of 12 participating state government agencies.

“I am excited about this year’s program. This summer we have more students and participating agencies, broadening not only the scope of our program but the number of opportunities for our youth,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “It is my hope that these young ladies walk away with a greater love for STEM as well as public service.”

This summer marks the third year for the Lady Cardinal Mentorship Program, following a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.

Representing seven North Carolina counties from Chatham to New Hanover, this year’s class of interns consists of students from grades 9 through 12. Each will be assigned a special project and will work 40 hours per week. Mentees will dedicate 24-hours weekly working side-by-side with women leaders and 16 hours with other mentees on a group project focused on artificial intelligence. Additionally, students will engage in summer enrichment opportunities including lunch and learn sessions and site visits to various state government agencies. All mentees will earn a $1,700 stipend at the end of the program.

Participating state agencies this year include the departments of Administration, Adult Correction, Commerce, Environmental Quality, Health and Human Services, Information Technology, Natural and Cultural Resources, Public Safety, Revenue, Transportation, and the offices of the Governor and State Human Resources.

The Lady Cardinal Mentorship Program was created based on recommendations from the 2018 Status of Women in NC Employment and Earnings Report released by the Council for Women and Youth Involvement in collaboration with the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. The report highlights the growing disparity in employment and earnings among women and men in North Carolina. If unchanged, the gender wage gap will not begin to close until year 2060. The report also underscores Governor Roy Cooper’s NC Job Ready Initiative, which advocates for more internships, training and apprenticeships to prepare North Carolinians for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

Visit the NCDOA website to learn more about the Lady Cardinal Mentorship Program.

2023 Lady Cardinal Mentorship Program Participants

About NCDOA and the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. The North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement is a division of NCDOA. Their mission is to advise the governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues impacting women and youth.