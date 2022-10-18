Doctor: Get the booster to protect the vulnerable

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — COVID-19 infection rates are easing down in Rockingham County and by Tuesday had leveled off at 11%, but experts continued to caution residents to get the newest booster shot for protection as cold weather encroaches.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 83 new COVID-19 cases in the county between Oct. 6 and Oct. 13, a good shift down from late August when weekly cases numbered more than two dozen.

The newest so-called bivalent booster shot offered to those aged 5 and up is targeted to protect against the most contagious version of the virus yet, a local doctor reminds. And its vital to get the shot, especially to protect those among us who are more vulnerable to illness because of age or weakened immunity.

“Currently, 80% of new infections nationwide come from ether the B4 or B5 variants and this booster was specifically designed to fight these variants as well as (original COVID-19 strain),’’ said Stephen Luking, M.D., a longtime family practitioner from Reidsville.

“Side effects are generally mild and significantly better than the illness itself. It’s safe for kids down to age 5, protecting them from school disruption and the small, but real risk of long COVID,’’ Luking said. “If you are around an elderly loved one or a family member or coworker with chronic illness, you can reduce their risk of hospitalization or worse by protecting yourself from the new variants. Though you still can get the disease even if boosted, you substantially improve your chances of avoiding hospitalization or death from an infection.’’

For more information about where you can receive a free vaccine, visit: https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21039.