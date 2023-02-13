Throughout the Jim Crow era, a collaboration between Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, CEO of Sears, Roebuck and Company, sought to address the disparity between Black students and White students by building schoolhouses for Black children.

North Carolina was home to more Rosenwald schools than any other state.

The story of Rosenwald schools serves as an important reminder about the fight for equal rights and the importance of preserving history.

Join the North Carolina Museum of History for an exclusive screening of the new documentary Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity: The Rosenwald Schools of North Carolina, which tells the story of North Carolina’s Rosenwald schools and the Jim Crow era.

A panel discussion with the film’s producers and local scholars will follow the screening.

Panelists include:

• Tom Lassiter, filmmaker and president, Longleaf Productions

• Jere Snyder, filmmaker and vice president, Longleaf Productions

• Dr. Arwin D. Smallwood, interim vice provost for Undergraduate Education at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

• Ben Stewart, Rosenwald school alumnus

The documentary was produced by Longleaf Productions and funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

