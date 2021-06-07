Doubling EBT food benefits: Greensboro food markets offer good deal for low-income families looking for fresh food

“The national figures on how quickly SNAP spending at farmers markets has grown is really impressive,” said Liz Seymour, a volunteer at the People’s Market.

In 2020 SNAP usage at the two markets quadrupled over the year before, and has continued to grow in 2021.

The products also are unique, Woody said, pointing to popular vegetable mimosas and lemonade — the later of which supports a 15-year-old entrepreneur whose product draws a good number of people.

Some of the buyers at The People’s Market come looking for the “plant lady,” who sells tomato and other food-bearing plants — which also qualify under the federal government food program.

While the majority of shoppers range in income, they share a bond when they stop at a farmers market, Newsom said.

“The misconception is that people who are poor eat convenience-store food because they don’t know better,” Newsom said. “That’s not true. “

They just need access to fresh food, Newsom said.

Woody, Newsom, Seymour and others point to the high cost of people not having enough food: Hungry children cannot learn. Hungry adults cannot be productive. Hungry communities cannot flourish and grow.

They also want to get a message out to people receiving the food assistance dollars because of the pandemic, when income requirements were loosened. Those families might not realize that these dollars can be used at farmers markets able to process the transactions.

