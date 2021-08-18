Downtown Deli owners grateful for community support

EDEN
Although Donna and Carlyle Rees enjoyed having Downtown Deli on Washington Street, circumstances forced them to seek a new location.
Downtown Deli now is open at 232 The Boulevard.
Two months ago, the Washington Street property was sold. The new owner said he felt the building was not being used to its potential and indicated the Rees’ rent could significantly increase.
“It couldn’t happen,” Carlyle Rees said. “If I was going to pay $1,500 a month, I would be over on Kings Highway or Van Buren where there would be more traffic.”
After looking at numerous locations for more than a month, the couple settled on The Boulevard site.
“It’s a similar layout to the old building,” he said. “It’s bigger and we still have a large kitchen to accommodate the catering business, but we have five booths and enough tables to seat about 35 people. There is no counter.
“Nothing has changed other than location,” he said. “Same menu. Same people. It’s a more modern look.”
Eden artist Bret Hart painted two murals on the window walls. The restaurant also serves as a gallery for area artists to display and sell their art, adding another dimension to The Boulevard business world.
A Winston-Salem native, Carlyle Rees graduated from Western Carolina University in 1979 with a bachelor of science degree in business. Throughout his adult life, he was in retail management and mortgage financing.
For nearly 30 years, he lived in the Tennessee Tri-Cities area. It was there he met Tennessee native Donna Blessing while working with her at a mortgage company. They married in 2006.
She grew up Kingsport, doing bookkeeping and taxes for people while working in mortgage loans.
Cooking comes naturally to Donna, who began helping her mother when she was about 9.
From the day they met, Donna and Carlyle enjoyed cooking together. They watched cooking shows, then duplicated what they had learned.
In 2012, Carlyle was transferred to Eden to manage A Plus Rentals.
Two years after moving to Eden, Donna opened Dough Dogs in the Eden Mall, but moved to Kings Highway in December. Carlyle left his job to become a full-time business owner.
One day, a stranger walked in and offered Donna a cash deal they couldn’t refuse. They sold it and started looking elsewhere in the community.
“We knew we wanted a restaurant-type business,” Carlyle said, noting they always loved the Washington Street business district, so they rented a building from Tommy Harrington.
“Because the building had limited electricity, we worked the menu around the building since we couldn’t fry anything and couldn’t put in a hood,” Carlyle said. “We figured out what we could make without fryers or large ovens and built the menu around that.”
They started with hot dogs and a few sandwiches and expanded from there.
“We had the luck and pleasure of having a regular customer base and those customers gave us good reviews on social media outlets and that led other people to us,” Carlyle said.
Soon, they began catering events such as high school reunions and business luncheons with Karastan Rug Mill being one of the first and a regular customer. Then Fair Funeral Home began using their catering services for meals for bereaved families.
With the onset of the pandemic, the catering business mushroomed as many medical offices and other businesses depended on Downtown Deli to prepare to-go meals for their employees.
While many restaurants were forced to cut their hours or close, Donna and Carlyle’s family pitched in to keep them going. Their son and daughter-in-law David and Bobbie Bortz and grandson Taylor Bortz were regulars behind the counter. Denise Tuggle has worked with them for four years. Bobby Bortz, Chad Blessing, Trever Rees, Laura Rees, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren complete their family circle.
“We didn’t change a thing. We didn’t change prices, menu choices or hours at any time in the last 18 months,” Carlyle said.
Since moving to Eden, Donna has earned a master’s degree in psychology from Grand Canyon University. They attend The Church of the Epiphany.
Their customers have remained loyal throughout the pandemic.
Among them are Greg and Kim Beasley, who moved to the county 14 years ago because he fell in love with the area while attending Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H camp as a child.
Several years ago, they “ran across Downtown Deli” and soon became friends with the couple, Kim Beasley said.
“We like the natural food, the deli sandwiches. The kids loved the ice cream,” she said, noting the potato salad is made from scratch on site and always has a fresh taste.
A year ago, the Beasleys bought Builders’ Mart, realizing a dream of many years to own a hardware store. All the employees remained with the new owners.
“We were thankful for the business and we wanted to have a big ‘family’ dinner,” Kim said. They hired Downtown Deli to cater their Thanksgiving Dinner in July and, later, the employee Christmas dinner.
Prior to the pandemic, the family ate at the restaurant at least twice a week. During tighter restrictions, they got takeout.
Kim said they are looking forward to getting back more often now that they have moved to the new location.
“They are just good family people,” Kim said of the Rees. “They are wholesome people and you can tell they do it because they love being a part of the community.”
The Beasleys and their children Hannah, 16, and Billy 14, love “The Charlie,” made with chicken, tomato, provolone cheese and pesto on a ciabatta roll.
A number of specialty sandwiches are named for customers who requested certain ingredient combinations.
Those include “The Rose,” named for Rose Black, who with her mother Mildred “Boodie” Cochran, were among the first Washington Street customers.
One day, Black asked Donna to try make a sandwich with pimento cheese and hot pepper jelly, something Black made at home. Donna liked the sandwich but added bacon and put it on ciabatta bread. It was an immediate hit and the first sandwich named for a customer.
Actually, Black first met Donna at the doughnut shop in Eden Mall. Black stopped one day and ordered the Maple Bacon Doughnut and the two women started talking.
“We bonded at that time,” Black said, noting that she and her mother have followed the Rees throughout their business ventures in Eden.
“Donna is a real asset to the Eden business community,” Black said. “The move to The Boulevard may help revitalize The Boulevard. I think they will draw customers there and create a new interest in the area.”
Linda Nye, rector at The Church of the Epiphany, and her husband, Steve, are also among the regulars, having started going there when the deli opened.
“Donna and Carlyle make you feel like family when you come in, whether you come there all the time or you are there for the first time,” Nye said. “The food is great and they also do a wonderful job catering.
“We have used them a lot (at the church) for catering or just picking up sandwiches for a meeting. I’ve never had anything I didn’t like,” Nye said. “I am really tickled they have this new place. They have worked so hard to get it ready and it’s going to be really nice and the food will be just as good!”
To complete their meal, customers can choose between homemade cakes, Vernon’s Dairy ice cream and/or old fashioned soda fountain milkshakes.
Many customers have become close friends and are credited with helping the Rees through the pandemic and the move to the new location.
“They are so appreciated,” Donna Rees said. “People have gone out of their way to help us. All our customers have really supported us through the years.”