Downtown Winston-Salem tracts sold for $4.5 million

A Raleigh multifamily real-estate investment group is continuing its revolving door strategy in Winston-Salem by spending a combined $4.5 million for six downtown tracts that are planned for a 279-unit apartment campus.

The purchased properties are at 920 and 932 Brookstown Ave., two listed as 101 Fayette St. and 115 and 121 Fayette St. They are all in what is known as the Ballpark and West Fourth Street subdivision.

In May, the Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved a final development plan and master plan amendment for DPJ Residential LLC of Charlotte. DPJ did not provide a construction completion date.

The plan allows for a 279-unit apartment building situated on four acres at the northwest corner of First and Second streets where Second Street joins Peters Creek Parkway.

According to the site plan developed by Stimmel Associates, the apartment building would have 185 single-bedroom, 71 two-bedroom and 23 three-bedroom units.

The Chaucer apartment site is part of a busy spot in sight of Truist Stadium, where the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team plays, and West End Station and Link Apartments, each having more than 200 apartments and part of downtown Winston-Salem’s boom in residential living.

The proposed new apartments would be across the street from The Easley, a 300-unit apartment building recently completed. Chaucer and DPJ have collaborated on The Easley.

Previously downtown Winston-Salem projects involving the two groups include the 220-unit West End Station at 952 Brookstown Ave. DPJ lists on its website that it is building the 242-unit The Artreaux complex in the Hickory Hill neighborhood.

Chaucer previously owned the 82-unit Gallery Lofts, 200-unit Highland Oaks and 120-unit Summerlin Ridge complexes in the local market.

The buyer is New Age Communications Ltd. Partnership, an affiliate of Chaucer Creek Capital. The seller is Brookstown Development Partners LLC of Winston-Salem.

City planning staffers said DPJ would create two points of entry to the proposed new parking deck at the Chaucer site, one off Brookstown and the other from Fayette.

The developer will replace and widen the sidewalks bordering the site, and put a 100-foot turn lane on West First Street for traffic turning onto Fayette.

With the coming conversion of First and Second streets to two-way traffic, planners said, the extra traffic that the development brings is not expected to overburden the streets.

The parking deck in the building would have 412 spaces and stand five stories tall. The apartment building would also be five stories tall, with a layout that allows for multiple courtyards, including one on west Second Street that has a pool.

Although planning staffers recommended approval of the proposed new apartments, they also pointed out that the original plans called for more than just apartment buildings in the vicinity of the ballpark.

Planners said a nearby site, still undeveloped, was shown in earlier plans to have a mix of hotel and retail uses along with residential.

Planners say that future parts of the overall development should include non-residential uses in order for the development to remain consistent with the city’s original intent to anchor downtown with an “urban mixed-use project.”

