Dozens of dogs seized from NC kennel, owner faces welfare violations

MOYOCK — The owner of a northeastern North Carolina kennel has been accused of dozens of animal welfare violations after authorities seized over 60 dogs from what were called “inhumane” living conditions.

Currituck County officials took away the adult dogs and puppies after responding Friday to a report of stray dogs running lose on a road in Moyock. Animal control officers who arrived discovered a number of dogs in outdoor kennels that “were extremely unsanitary,” according to a county press release.

Forty-seven adult dogs and 14 puppies were collected, while one adult dog discovered had died, news outlets reported. Several dogs required immediate medical care. Dogs were taken to the Currituck animal shelter.

Tim Warren, the owner of Bentwood Labradors, was charged with 61 counts of failure to provide animals with medical care, adequate food and water, and sanitary living conditions, according to the news outlets. He was also charged with violating the county’s restraint ordinance; allowing animals to create a nuisance; and failing to provide veterinarian care to an animal, resulting in its death.

A message left at the kennel’s phone number seeking comment Sunday from Warren wasn’t immediately returned.

The Currituck shelter was taking donations to take care of the rescued group, including supplies and gift cards to pet-related stores.