 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drew Horne completes NC Farm Bureau's leadership program

  • 0
Horne

Andrew “Drew” Horne, a rising senior at McMichael High School, center, is pictured with, from left: Dr. Travis Park and Dr. Joy Morgan, N.C. State IFAL Program Coordinators; North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding; and Dr. Chastity Warren English, N.C. A&T IFAL Program Coordinator.

 Courtesy of Horne Family

Rockingham County rising high school senior Andrew “Drew” Horne was recently recognized for completing the North Carolina Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders, known as IFAL.

The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state to explore agriculture-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities — N.C. A&T State University and N.C. State University.

Horne, 17, the son of Heather and Daniel Horne of Madison, will begin his senior year at McMichael High School in Mayodan in the fall. He spent two weeks in the IFAL program at the NCSU campus in Raleigh.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert