Drew Horne completes NC Farm Bureau's leadership program

Rockingham County rising high school senior Andrew “Drew” Horne was recently recognized for completing the North Carolina Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders, known as IFAL.
The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state to explore agriculture-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities — N.C. A&T State University and N.C. State University.
Horne, 17, the son of Heather and Daniel Horne of Madison, will begin his senior year at McMichael High School in Mayodan in the fall. He spent two weeks in the IFAL program at the NCSU campus in Raleigh.