Drifting on Diamonds
Drifting on Diamonds

Sunshine this week fell across the water at Farris Park Lake to create a dance of diamond light for ducks and geese gliding about. Mild temperatures had Canadian geese, mallards and many cousins heralding the hint of spring with splashing, diving for lunch and preening the afternoon away.

