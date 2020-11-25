Drive-Thru Red Kettle fundraising for Salvation Army on Saturday

PG’s Home-Style Chicken drive-thru (Reidsville)

On Dec. 3 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and on Dec. 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at PG’s located on S. Scales Street in Reidsville, you can make your Salvation Army contributions safely from the comfort of your vehicle. Look for the Red Kettle as you wait in line to place your order.

Mayberry drive-thru (Reidsville)

On Dec. 4 from 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m., please make your contributions safely from your car at the Salvation Army tent to help those in need as you drive thru to place your ice cream order.

As this uniquely different and challenging holiday season gets underway, and we are finding ways to keep the holiday spirit alive despite the changes in our lives, look for additional opportunities to help others.

Wherever you see the symbolic Red Kettle accompanied by a Salvation Army tent, know that your contributions to help children and their families this year can be made safely without posing a risk to you and your own family. Even in difficult times, we can still find ways of “doing the most good.”

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.