Drive-Thru Red Kettle fundraising for Salvation Army on Saturday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — This year the Salvation Army of Rockingham County is challenged with how to carry out its motto of “doing the most good” locally while dealing with health considerations for doing no harm during a worldwide pandemic.
With the significant increase in the needs of the county's citizens — almost doubled from last year with 1,200 children in need of holiday gifts — and the lack of resources, it's not possible to raise funds in the traditional way with Red Kettle donations.
As a solution, our local Salvation Army Corps staff and advisory board members are rolling out the following socially distanced drive-thru events beginning this weekend to help families and children in need:
Drive-Thru Red
Kettle Events
Walmart drive-thrus
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. the county's three Walmart locations in Reidsville, Eden, and Madison-Mayodan will host a drive-through donation station.
Salvation Army volunteers will be taking contributions which can be made safely from your vehicle by driving by Red Kettles/bins and depositing your donations with no contact. Volunteers will be available, if needed.
Look for the Salvation Army tents at all of these locations.
PG’s Home-Style Chicken drive-thru (Reidsville)
On Dec. 3 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and on Dec. 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at PG’s located on S. Scales Street in Reidsville, you can make your Salvation Army contributions safely from the comfort of your vehicle. Look for the Red Kettle as you wait in line to place your order.
Mayberry drive-thru (Reidsville)
On Dec. 4 from 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m., please make your contributions safely from your car at the Salvation Army tent to help those in need as you drive thru to place your ice cream order.
As this uniquely different and challenging holiday season gets underway, and we are finding ways to keep the holiday spirit alive despite the changes in our lives, look for additional opportunities to help others.
Wherever you see the symbolic Red Kettle accompanied by a Salvation Army tent, know that your contributions to help children and their families this year can be made safely without posing a risk to you and your own family. Even in difficult times, we can still find ways of “doing the most good.”
