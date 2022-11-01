Drizzle doesn't fizzle Halloween in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A little drizzle didn't fizzle out enthusiasm for trick or treaters in Rockingham County on Monday night.

Throngs of tiny princesses, Grim Reapers, scary clowns and dinosaurs roamed the streets in search of candy.

Churches across the county opened their doors with candy giveaways and games, as well.

Fun started early in downtown Madison with families turning out downtown from 3-5 p.m.

In Eden, Reidsville and Mayodan, costumers were out later in their quest for sweets. Mummies, Frankensteins, pirates and elves clogged front porches.

And plenty of homeowners dressed to kill. Especially Chucky, the crazy clown doll in Mayodan, who set up a tent in his front yard for any who dared to snatch a sweet!