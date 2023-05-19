WENTWORTH – When a Dalton McMichael High School guidance counselor told Anna Casto she could earn college credits while she was still in high school, Casto jumped on board, enrolling at Rockingham Community College the summer before her junior year.

“That was the earliest I could start. It was a good way to get more credits for the future, and I thought, 'why not take advantage of it, if it’s at my fingertips?'” Casto said. “I took a music appreciation class as an elective to see how I liked RCC.”

She was impressed enough to continue taking college courses through RCC’s Career and College Promise program. Credits earned can be applied toward a credential, certificate or diploma for a technical career, or can be transferred to any UNC institution and many other four-year schools across the state.

Casto earned her Nurse Aide I certification last fall at McMichael, and started working as a CNA while pursuing an associate in science degree at RCC.

She has already made a name for herself, in the most impressive ways. The daughter of Bob and Michelle Casto of Mayodan, she is the senior class president at McMichael.

Casto is involved in many clubs, including the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. She was a member of the 2022 2A State Championship volleyball team, receiving the State Sportsmanship award at the championship game. She is a starter on the softball and basketball varsity teams, is a staff cadet in the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer and Training Corps (AFJROTC) and was voted Winter Queen at McMichael.

Full ride to UNC-CH

Casto’s accomplishments have certainly been noticed, resulting in her winning a prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship, which will fully fund four years at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The scholarship’s key selection criteria are leadership, character, scholarship, and physical rigor – all evidenced by Casto’s achievements.

Casto was nominated for the scholarship last fall and was selected as one of about 500 semi-finalists in December. Within weeks, she was among about 170 students to advance to the final round, and then was one of just 61 scholars from eight countries who won the scholarships.

“These emerging young leaders have not only exhibited tremendous academic achievement but the capacity to shape their communities,” said the Morehead-Cain Foundation President of the winners. “Morehead-Cain is invested in empowering this new cohort of scholars as they step boldly into the next phase of their journey. We look forward to the impact they will make at Carolina and beyond.”

As she went through the process of applying for the Morehead-Cain scholarship, she started falling in love with UNC-Chapel Hill, she said.

“It’s really just a big school with a small school feel. Every time I visit campus, it feels like a place I can picture myself at for the next four years and maybe more. Everybody there is so kind. It’s a good environment and feels like a family even though I don’t know everyone there,” she said.

A future in healthcare

Unlike her friends, who at a young age knew what they wanted to do when they grew up, Casto was unsure and didn’t have a plan.

“But then my dad’s parents and my mom’s grandfather all passed away in a small amount of time. In the hospitals, seeing the accommodations taken to make them feel more comfortable and the family more comfortable, that was something I realized I wanted to be able to give to other people one day,” she said.

So, Casto’s future landed in the medical field.

“I used to have this [mindset] that nurses, because they weren’t doctors, weren’t good enough, but I’ve realized over the years that this is really the complete opposite, that I want to do nursing because that’s where I’ll get the most interaction in general. I always knew I’d want a job where I interact with people. And I feel like I can make the biggest impact in nursing just because I get to work so close with patients and their families,” she said.

“I don’t know much about it yet, but I’m also thinking about later in my career, working in hospital administration and making health regulations,” she added

Career and college promise

To students considering taking RCC classes while in high school through the Career and College Promise program, Casto advises them to not overload themselves. “But whatever you think you can do, do that, and then do a little bit more,” she said.

“Dual enrollment is such a great opportunity. It wasn’t an option for my mom when she went to McMichael. We’re given this opportunity, and it would be a waste of resources if we didn’t take it,” Casto said, and reasoned that earning credits at RCC while in high school can cut down a student’s time at a university, saving a lot of money.

Casto took a look back at her Rockingham Community College classes, especially those with Nadine Jansen, Kenneth Baum and Todd Phipps.

“I’ve taken really great classes here, especially math. I’ve had Ms. Jansen for pre-calculus and statistics, and she’s one of the best teachers I’ve ever had. I don’t know that I would get that much one-on-one interaction taking that class at a bigger university,” she said. “I’ve had Mr. Phipps and Mr. Baum, and they’ve both been great chemistry teachers. I think having already taken chemistry going in to Chapel Hill is going to make things so much easier.”

She said there is a definite difference between taking high school versus college classes.

“In high school, we do a lot of our work in the classroom, and in college, classes take more effort because you have to do more work yourself outside of your classes. But I also feel like the professors here are very honed in on what they’re the best at, which puts them at an advantage because they’re focused on their [subject area],” she said. “I can ask them a question about something beyond what we’re doing, and they’ll be able to answer, and expand on it even more.”

Casto said she really likes that RCC instructors have office hours.

“I had Mr. [Tim] Parrish for English 112, and one time I wanted to make sure my paper was perfect because I wanted a good grade, so I went during his office hours, and he went over the whole thing with me and what needed to be changed and how I could make it better. That’s a great opportunity, and another way to study.”

RCC has prepared her for a four-year university, Casto said. For instance, after a class on the RCC campus, if she has some time before heading back to McMichael, she can go to the library or sit outside and study, rather than going to a specific place at a specific time.

Casto has some suggestions about how other students can increase their academic success.

“It’s important to figure out what works for you, because everybody’s different,” she said. “In chemistry, I found that reading my textbook may not do as much for me as going back and looking at practice problems - physically doing something to study instead of just reading about it. Some people do flashcards, and some study the best just reading their textbooks and looking at visuals. Once you figure out what’s best for you, you’re set.”

And it sure does sound like Casto has figured out what’s best for her and is all set for her future.