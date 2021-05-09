Duke helicopter crash wreckage moved to secure site for further scrutiny, pilot served 21 years in military

“As outstanding a pilot as he was, he was a far better man. A family man first, he would always lead conversations with his wife and boys, how they were, and what they were up to. He was a ‘give the shirt off his back’ type guy. The type of guy that showed up early, stayed late if it meant he could help the family, his friends, and the crew,’’ Bishop wrote online.“He was kind beyond measure, extending courtesies no matter how tired he may have been. He was understanding and empathetic no matter the circumstances. He found the good in everyone and went out of his way to tell you what your strengths were.’’