Duke orders undergrads to quarantine due to virus outbreak

DURHAM — Duke University is dramatically restricting campus activities for undergraduates, including a shift to almost all remote classes, in an effort to stop COVID-19 cases from spreading.

The school announced a stay-in-place order Saturday night. Starting at midnight March 14 until 9 a.m. Sunday, March 21, Duke undergrads who live on campus are ordered to stay in their residence halls except for "essential" activities pertaining to food, health or safety. Students who live off campus won't be allowed on campus except for a few circumstances.

"If this feels serious, it's because it is," Duke said in a statement signed by university officials.

The order comes after Duke officials warned students earlier in the week that the university could lock down the campus, responding to a COVID-19 spike connected to in-person fraternity rush events. The university has said those off-campus parties led to the current spread on campus.

"This stay-in-place period is strongly recommended by our medical experts," according to Saturday's university statement. "Violations of these requirements will be considered a violation of the Duke Compact and will be treated as such; flagrant and repeated violations will be grounds for suspension or withdrawal from Duke."