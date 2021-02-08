Dumpster-painting scheme results in prison sentence for former Kernersville employee

Kernersville's former solid-waste superintendent bilked the town of nearly $300,000 over 14 years by submitting invoices for a fake company that was supposed to paint dumpsters for the town, a prosecutor said in court Friday morning.

Thad Leslie Buck, 53, of Peabody Forest Trail in Colfax, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to seven counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. Another charge — attempted obtaining property by false pretenses — was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth County Superior Court consolidated the seven counts into four and handed down four consecutive sentences totaling a minimum of two years and a maximum of four years and two months in prison.

As part of the plea deal, Buck paid restitution in the amount of $275,850 on Friday.

Buck started as a solid-waste operations supervisor in 2004 and was promoted to solid-waste superintendent in July 2009.