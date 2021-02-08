Dumpster-painting scheme results in prison sentence for former Kernersville employee

Kernersville's former solid-waste superintendent bilked the town of nearly $300,000 over 14 years by submitting invoices for a fake company that was supposed to paint dumpsters for the town, a prosecutor said in court Friday morning.
Thad Leslie Buck, 53, of Peabody Forest Trail in Colfax, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to seven counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. Another charge — attempted obtaining property by false pretenses — was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth County Superior Court consolidated the seven counts into four and handed down four consecutive sentences totaling a minimum of two years and a maximum of four years and two months in prison.
As part of the plea deal, Buck paid restitution in the amount of $275,850 on Friday.
Buck started as a solid-waste operations supervisor in 2004 and was promoted to solid-waste superintendent in July 2009.
Shortly after he started with the Town of Kernersville, Buck submitted a vendor registration form for Atlantic Container Co. The owner was listed as Jennifer Rogers. The problem was that the company was fake, Scott Harkey, a financial crimes prosecutor with the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, said Friday in court. According to a search warrant, the name Jennifer Rogers appeared to refer to the wife of his brother. Investigators said there's no evidence that she and Buck's brother had knowledge or involvement in the scheme, and they have not been charged.
The company's mailing address and email address were linked to Buck's brother. Buck submitted the invoices for the company, which was not registered with the N.C. Secretary of State, to the town, listing an owner by the name of Larry Rogers. That was a fake name, Harkey said.
A search warrant shows authorities found a blank Atlantic Container Co. invoice on Thad Buck's computer. He also had a bank account in which he deposited checks payable to the company.
From 2005 to 2019, the town issued 297 checks. The last check was dated Dec. 5, 2019.
Town officials fired Buck two weeks later, on Dec. 18. According to his dismissal letter, Buck was fired for "participation in any action that would in any way seriously disrupt or disturb the normal operation of the department or causing disharmony or strife within the department."
In February 2020, town officials reported the alleged embezzlement to the Kernersville Police Department, which began a criminal investigation. That investigation culminated in Buck being brought to the police department in October for questioning. Kernersville police detective David DeMattos interviewed Buck.
Harkey said Buck initially denied the allegations, saying that the company was real and that he and his brother owned it. But after DeMattos confronted Buck with the evidence, Buck admitted to the fraudulent scheme, Harkey said.
"He eventually said he needed the money," he said.
Clarke Dummit, Buck's attorney, said Buck had no prior criminal record. He noted that Buck came into court Friday morning and paid all $275,850 in restitution.
Town Manager Curtis Swisher sat on the front row of the courthouse and didn't say much when Hall asked if he had a statement.
"I don't have much to add other than the town agrees with the plea agreement," he told Hall.