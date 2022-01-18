Durham doctor's tenure as health director questioned after scandal

Durham County officials only learned of the indictment when they read about it in the newspaper.

The health department transitioned from having its medical director as a contracted position to a permanent full-time job.

Jackson was paid a total of $540,982.84 over three consecutive contract periods for her work, according to the county. Her contract work did not include any financial transactions of behalf of the health department.

As medical and laboratory director, Jackson described herself on her LinkedIn profile as playing “an integral role” in the county’s pandemic response with expertise on COVID-19 testing in historically marginalized populations.

Jackson, who has received degrees from the University of Illinois and Harvard, has worked as an otolaryngologist — or doctor specializing in the medical and surgical care of the ears, nose and throat — for over 20 years.

Efforts to reach Jackson or her attorney by phone. A receptionist at Greater Carolina Ear, Nose and Throat who picked up the phone hung up at first and then declined to connect The News & Observer to Jackson in a second call.