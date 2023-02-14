X’s and O’s for the Heart: 21 Game-Changing Devotionals that Coach the Heart Beyond the Huddle, a new book by Mitch Mason, has been released by RoseDog Books.

Coaches and Athletes know X’s and O’s. They’re common in the sports language. Coaches use X’s and O’s to draw up plays showing athletes where to go and what to do to be successful and defeat their opponent.

But X’s and O’s aren’t only for the field of play.

Just like the coach uses X’s and O’s for the field, God uses X’s and O’s for your heart.

His voice speaks to your heart and provides divine direction helping you avoid the tricks of life's opponents that are meant to trip you up and keep you defeated.

Don’t let the enemy win!

Join College Football Chaplain Mitch Mason on a 21-day journey of devotionals where God addresses some of the common problems that often trip up coaches and athletes. Father issues, pride, excuses; we’re tackling them in this short but powerful book.

X’s and O’s for the Heart is ready to coach the heart beyond the huddle.

About the Author

Mitch Mason is the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Football Chaplain that serves at the University of North Carolina. Through displaying FCA’s core values: Integrity, Serving, Excellence, and Teamwork, Mitch is able to minister God’s word to and through the hearts of coaches and athletes. From pre-game chapels to coaches’ conferences, many have been able to feel Mitch’s passion to see coaches and athletes succeed in everything they do. He and his wife, Chondra, are the parents of two young adult teenagers.

X’s and O’s for the Heart: 21 Game-Changing Devotionals that Coach the Heart Beyond the Huddle is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12 (eBook $7). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6845-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual press room at https://dorrancepressroom.com/xs-and-os-for-the-heart/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/xs-and-os-for-the-heart-21-game-changing-devotionals-that-coach-the-heart-beyond-the-huddle/.