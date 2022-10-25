Early voting begins, Rockingham County elections chief dispels rumors of irregularities

WENTWORTH — When Rockingham County's early voting sites closed on Monday, 4,738 people had cast ballots for the 2022 General Election. Meanwhile, the county's top election official went public to dispel rumors of election irregularities.

"There has been a lot of misinformation circulating around the county about the Rockingham County Board of Elections and its staff, and we would like to stop the spread of this misinformation," Rockingham County Board of Elections Director Paula Seamster said in an email.

"We have not received any fake ballots, we have not lost any ballots, the Board of Elections office doors have not been left unlocked intentionally, the Board of Elections office has not been broken into, and no voter registration applications have been misplaced, lost or thrown away,'' Seamster said, responding to a flurry of false information posted on social media in recent days.

"The Rockingham County Board of Elections has the responsibility for administering fair, accurate, honest, secure and impartial elections in Rockingham County, and we plan on doing that. If you hear any misinformation and are concerned about it, please call our office at 336-342-8107, and we will be glad to clear up the misinformation,'' Seamster said.

Calls to the North Carolina Board of Elections regarding the rumors were not immediately returned.

Here's a look at early voting since one-stop polling places opened on Oct. 20:

Oct. 20

Eden: 428

Reidsville: 365

Wentworth: 435

Western Rockingham: 437

Total: 1,665

Oct. 21

Eden: 412

Reidsville: 308

Wentworth: 438

Western Rockingham: 391

Total: 1,549

Oct. 24

Eden: 440

Reidsville: 383

Wentworth: 343

Western Rockingham: 358

Total: 1,524

Voter registration details

Eligible individuals who missed the Oct. 14 voter registration deadline for the 2022 General Election may register and vote at the same time during the one-stop early voting period, Oct. 20-Nov. 5 at any early voting site in their county, according to state election officials.

County-by-county early voting sites and schedules are available at the State Board of Elections’ One-Stop Early Voting Site Search.

To register, eligible individuals have the following options:

If you have a North Carolina driver’s license or other DMV identification, you may register to vote online.

The Rockingham County Board of Elections Office is at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth.

“We encourage all eligible individuals to register to vote and make their voice heard in 2022,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.

“It’s easy, and there’s still time, either through the regular process or at any one-stop early voting location in your county.”

North Carolina residents may not register to vote on Election Day, unless they become eligible after the Oct. 14 registration deadline due to becoming a U.S. citizen or having their rights restored following a felony conviction.

Seventeen-year-olds who will be 18 by Nov. 8, Election Day, are eligible to register and vote.

To register to vote, a person must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Live in the county of his/her registration and have lived there for at least 30 days before the date of the election

Be at least 18 years old or will be by the date of the general election. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds may preregister to vote.

Not be in jail or prison for a felony conviction.

Updating your voter registration

Voters who need to update their existing voter registration may use the DMV website or a regular voter registration application to do so.

Those with a North Carolina driver’s license or other DMV identification may update their residential or mailing address and party affiliation through the DMV online service but may not change their name through that service.

If using the paper application to update a registration, it must be signed and mailed to the voter’s county board of elections by Oct. 14. Updates to name, address (if within the county), and party affiliation must be signed, but can be provided by fax or email to your county board of elections. If a voter is using the paper form to update their residential address to a new county, they must return the paper form by mail or in person.

Registered voters may also update an existing registration at a one-stop early voting site during the early voting period.