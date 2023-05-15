A 2.1 magnitude earthquake registered near Pineville on Friday, government seismologists confirmed.

The quake struck just before 6 a.m. and was centered 0.7 miles from Pineville and 10 miles south of Charlotte, the USGS reported. Its center was just over 6 miles northeast of Fort Mill, according to the USGS.

The earthquake had zero depth, the USGS reported.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Did you feel it?

While there’s no single magnitude above which damage occurs, damage typically results when the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5, according to the USGS.

No one has yet reported feeling Friday’s quake, according to the USGS.

The USGS asks that anyone who felt the quake to report it on Earthquake.USGS.gov.

Typically, earthquakes below magnitude 2.0 can be felt if the quake is shallow enough and if people are very close to its epicenter, according to VolcanoDiscovery.com.

Recent NC quakes

On Jan. 28, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake registered in the North Carolina mountains near Virginia, federal seismologists said.

The quake struck was centered about 6 miles miles northwest of West Jefferson and 13 miles west-southwest of Boone, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

The earthquake had a depth of 2.36 miles, according to the USGS.

Jan. 10, a 1.2 magnitude earthquake registered in western Catawba County, the Observer reported at the time.

The quake was centered about 3.7 miles southeast of the community of Mountain View, the USGS reported. The earthquake had a depth of 2.17 miles, according to the USGS.

In May 2022, a 2.2 earthquake struck southeast of the town of Catawba, also in Catawba County.

About three years ago, Sparta, North Carolina, experienced a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that researchers recently discovered left a “rupture” in the ground more than 1.5 miles long, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Major earthquakes are rare in North Carolina, but seismic events can happen any time of the year, according to the N.C. Division of Environmental Quality.