East boys prove too tough at 2021 NCBCA annual All Star basketball game

GREENSBORO – A dominant start, followed by a late surge down the stretch, not only shut down a furious West rally, but proved to be be the final spark that propelled the East boys to a 116-92 win in the 2021 North Carolina Basketball Coaches Associations East-West All Star game Monday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
In the opening minutes of the game, it looked like the West squad was in for a rout as they quickly fell behind 20-0. But finally, West guard Daniel Cooper of Grimsley broke the scoring drought with 5:24 remaining in the first quarter. The West finally started to find some rhythm on offense, but the East kept up the pressure and closed out the first quarter with a 39-15 lead.
That type of play would hold true for the majority of the second quarter, but the West would keep its foot in the door to and went into halftime trailing 54-41.
The West crept even closer courtesy of a breakaway dunk by Cooper right before the buzzer at the end of the third quarter, trailing 79-68.
Then things really got interesting in the fourth quarter, as the West cut it to a two-possession game with 7:03 to go in. But Farmville Central’s Terquavion Smith scored 6 consecutive points, culminating with a one-handed jam which not only brought the crowd out of their collective seats, but seemed to infuse energy into the East team and help propel his team to win.
Smith was named the East squad's MVP after scoring a game-high 30 points. It was a great all-around team performance for the East with five players scoring in double-figures. Along with Smith - Daylan Askew (13), Matthew Lockear (18), Bradlee Haskell (13) and Charlie Miller (11) had strong offensive nights as well.
Cooper and Chris Ford led the charge offensively for the West with 20 points each. Reidsville’s Breon Pass added 13 and Brock Bowen had 11.
Perhaps one of the most telling statistics that led to the outcome of the game was domination on the boards. The East squad out-rebounded the West 69-42, and second-chance points, along with extra possessions turned out to be crucial.
Local icon bids final farewell to high school basketball
Monday’s game closed the final chapter on Pass’ storied high school playing career.
It’s been another banner year for Pass, who was recently selected as the North Carolina High School Athletic Associations 2020-2021 Pat Best Memorial Trophy winner and NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year. Pass was a three-time state champion in football and was selected as the 2021 title game offensive MVP on May 8. In that title game, he caught five passes for 88 yards and pulled in a pair of touchdowns to help seal the victory.
Similarly, other impressive accolades came on the basketball court. Pass led the Rams to a 12-2 record in his senior campaign for the Rams, bowing out in the third round to the eventual state champions from Farmville Central to close out the 2021 season.
This past season he became Reidsville’s all-time leading scorer with 2,219 career points as a four-year starter.
He averaged 32.6 points per game, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He also became one of a select group of players to reach 50 points in a single game when he led the Rams to a 92-90 comeback win over Salisbury in the Big Shots MLK Tourney Town Showcase.
Pass shot 71 percent from the field and was 87 percent from the free throw line during his final season for the Rams.
Though he had a plethora of Division I scholarship offers in both football and basketball, Pass decided to pursue his hoops dreams on the hardwood at NC State University this fall.
BOX SCORE
East ;39 ;15 ;25 ;37 ;— ;116
West ;15 ;26 ;27 ;24 ;— ;92