East boys prove too tough at 2021 NCBCA annual All Star basketball game

GREENSBORO – A dominant start, followed by a late surge down the stretch, not only shut down a furious West rally, but proved to be be the final spark that propelled the East boys to a 116-92 win in the 2021 North Carolina Basketball Coaches Associations East-West All Star game Monday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

In the opening minutes of the game, it looked like the West squad was in for a rout as they quickly fell behind 20-0. But finally, West guard Daniel Cooper of Grimsley broke the scoring drought with 5:24 remaining in the first quarter. The West finally started to find some rhythm on offense, but the East kept up the pressure and closed out the first quarter with a 39-15 lead.

That type of play would hold true for the majority of the second quarter, but the West would keep its foot in the door to and went into halftime trailing 54-41.

The West crept even closer courtesy of a breakaway dunk by Cooper right before the buzzer at the end of the third quarter, trailing 79-68.