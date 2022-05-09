Eastern Music Festival announces the official release of 2022 season

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, announces the release of the 2022 season. Complete program details for the festival that runs June 25 – July 30 are now available. at easternmusicfestival.org/calendar. Season tickets are on sale now and individual tickets will go on sale Friday, May 20, 2022.

“After persevering and making music happen the last two seasons at a limited capacity, we are overjoyed to introduce this summer with full student enrollment, programming, and in-person audience numbers,” said Music Director, Gerard Schwarz. “As the lights dim and the sounds of familiar classics and new works begin, we are delighted to fill Dana Auditorium and our other venues once more as we share this beautiful festival with you for the 61st time.”

The 2022 season will include 60+ performances by ensembles of varying shapes and sizes at EMF’s home location in Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium, as well as other locations in Greensboro, and one performance in Boone, North Carolina at Appalachian State University.

The highlights this summer include:

Signature Performances: featuring EMF Faculty Artists, students, and friends of EMF

Wednesday, June 29: Pianist William Wolfram in recital

Thursday, June 30: Faculty and fellows perform an evening dedicated to Bach aptly named “Bach to Bach”

Friday, July 1: “Orchestral Celebration,” a “Pay What you Can” evening featuring the Eastern Festival Orchestra and both EMF Young Artist Orchestras showcasing music by Beethoven and Brahms

Wednesday, July 6: Euphonium-Tuba Institute showcase featuring performances by esteemed faculty members Demondrae Thurman and Aaron Tindall, the EMF Euphonium-Tuba Ensemble, and the North Carolina Brass Band led by Dr. Brian Meixner

Wednesday, July 13: EMF and Greensboro Opera present two “I Love Paris” programs of operatic and popular music - 6pm and 8pm at Temple Emanuel

Wednesday, July 20: “Percussion Explorations” featuring the EMF percussion faculty

Sunday, July 24: EMF String Fellows Recital

Monday, July 25: “Overtures” by the Eastern Festival Orchestra led by the Festivals’ Conducting Scholars

Wednesday, July 27: Classical Guitar Summit featuring performances by faculty members Kami Rowan, JIJI, and Jason Vieaux, and EMF Young Artists held at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro

Tuesday’s: Chamber Music with the Eastern Chamber Players and a special performance on July 19 by The Mile-End Trio (Jeff Multer, violin; Julian Schwarz, cello; Marika Bournaki, piano)

Thursday and Friday’s: EMF Young Artists Orchestras

Saturday's: Eastern Festival Orchestra led by maestro Gerard Schwarz featuring guest artists Lara St. John, violin (July 2), Santiago Rodriguez, piano (July 9), and Alexander Toradze, piano (July 30), as well as faculty members Jeff Multer, violin; Julian Schwarz, cello; Jason Vieaux, guitar; and Chris Gekker, trumpet

Student chamber recitals and piano recitals throughout the season

Five world premieres by living composers: Adolphus Hailstork (July 16), Paul Frucht & Avner Dorman (July 23), Michael Ippolito (July 20), Gerard Schwarz (July 7), and one NC premiere by Giacomo Susani (July 19)

Stay tuned for more announcements regarding the 2022 season, including an exciting new downtown Greensboro concert location for EMF, and fun events leading up to the festival. For more information on each individual performance, please visit easternmusicfestival.org/calendar.

About Eastern Music Festival

For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 61st season is June 25 – July 30, 2022. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.