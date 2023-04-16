STAFF REPORT

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, announces the release of the 2023 season.

The 2023 season brings 5-weeks of daily free and paid programming to the Triad by EMF’s world-renowned faculty artists, young artists, and featured soloists at Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium, apart from one special performance in Boone, North Carolina at Appalachian State University. The 2023 season will feature:

Signature Performances: showcasing EMF’s distinguished faculty artists, young artists, and friends of EMF

Thursday, June 29: Faculty and fellows perform an evening dedicated to Mozart - ($33/ticket)

Friday, June 30: “Orchestral Celebration,” featuring the Eastern Festival Orchestra and both EMF Young Artist Orchestras showcasing Tchaikovsky - (pay what you can)

Wednesday, July 5: Euphonium-Tuba Institute showcase featuring performances by esteemed faculty members Demondrae Thurman, euphonium and Aaron Tindall, tuba, the EMF Euphonium-Tuba Ensemble, and the North Carolina Brass Band led by Dr. Brian Meixner - ($33/ticket)

Wednesday, July 12: Pianist Santiago Rodriguez in recital playing Rachmaninoff - ($48/ticket)

Wednesday, July 19: “Percussion Explorations” featuring the EMF percussion faculty John Shaw, Matt Decker, Eric Schweikert, joined by EMF Percussion Coordinator Cat Cole and faculty artist Anna Kate Mackle, harp - ($33/ticket)

Wednesday, July 19: “Yours is My Heart Alone” in collaboration with Greensboro Opera featuring Greensboro Opera artists performing favorites by Gilbert & Sullivan, Franz Lèhar, Jacques Offenbach and more - ($48/ticket) 6pm & 8pm at Temple Emanuel

Sunday, July 23: EMF String Fellows Recital - ($13/ticket)

Monday, July 24: “Overtures” by the Eastern Festival Orchestra led by the Festivals’ Conducting Scholars - (pay what you can)

Wednesday, July 26: Classical Guitar Summit featuring performances by faculty members Kami Rowan, Badi Assad, and Jason Vieaux, and EMF Young Artists held at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro - ($33/ticket)

Tuesday’s: Chamber music with the Eastern Chamber Players featuring classic pieces and new works by living composers - ($33/ticket)

Thursday’s and Friday’s: EMF Young Artists Orchestras featuring solos by faculty artists Aaron Tindall, tuba (July 6), Jake Fridkis, flute (July 7), and Gabriel Beavers, bassoon (July 20) - ($13/ticket)

Saturday’s – The Joseph M. Bryan, Jr. Festival Orchestra Series: Eastern Festival Orchestra led by maestro Gerard Schwarz featuring faculty member William Wolfram, piano (July 1), guest artist Gil Shaham, violin, and 2022 Rosen-Schaffel winner Winfred Felton, bassoon (July 8), guest artist Hélène Grimaud, piano, and faculty members Jeff Multer, violin, Julian Schwarz, cello (July 22), concluding with guest artist Awadagin Pratt, piano (July 29) - ($48/ticket)

Events open to the public also include student chamber and piano recitals, master classes, Musically Speaking pre-concert conversations with Greg Carroll and Peter Perret, Open House (July 23, 1-6pm), and more! - (FREE)

Season tickets are on sale now through Triad Stage and individual tickets will go on sale Monday, May 1, 2023. Full season details will be available online beginning May 1, 2023, at easternmusicfestival.org.

About Eastern Music Festival:

For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 62ndseason is June 24 – July 29, 2023. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.