GREENSBORO - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, announces its 62nd season this summer. The season will run June 24 through July 29, 2023.

“After a successful return to full capacity in 2022, EMF looks forward to another summer on the historic Guilford College campus full of the sounds of familiar classics, new works, and inspired faces of Young Artists learning with our esteemed festival faculty,” says Chris Williams, EMF Executive Director.

The 2023 season will feature 60-plus performances by distinguished artists and ensembles at its home location in Guilford Colleges’ Dana Auditorium, as well as other locations in Greensboro, including one performance in Boone, North Carolina. The schedule for concerts at EMF this summer will feature:

Tuesday’s: Chamber Music with the Eastern Chamber Players

Wednesday’s: Signature Performances featuring EMF Faculty Artists

Thursday's and Friday’s: EMF Young Artists Orchestras

Saturday’s: Eastern Festival Orchestra led by maestro Gerard Schwarz

Student chamber recitals and piano recitals throughout the season

• The Joseph M. Bryan, Jr. Festival Orchestra Series this season will feature renowned soloists Gil Shaham, violin, Hélène Grimaud, piano, Awadagin Pratt, piano, William Wolfram, piano, Julian Schwarz, cello, and Jeff Multer, violin in performance with the Eastern Festival Orchestra. (Saturdays, July 1 – July 29, 8 p.m.)

• The full season will be announced on Friday, April 14, and individual tickets will go on sale Monday, May 1, 2023, online at easternmusicfestival.org/tickets. Complete program details will be available online at easternmusicfestival.org/calendar.

About Eastern Music Festival

For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 62ndseason is June 24 – July 29, 2023. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.