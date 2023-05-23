The Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, kicks off its 62nd festival season with the 7th Annual Chamber Crawl taking place on Saturday, June 3, from 1-6 p.m. in Downtown Greensboro venues. Audiences are encouraged to crawl along, savor the music with food, a cold beverage, and enjoy the summer afternoon through downtown.

The Eastern Music Festival will take place June 24-July 29 at Guilford College and other venues around the city. Tickets for the festival can be purchased at easternmusicfestival.org.

This year’s Chamber Crawl features a variety of musical local talent including Unifour Brass Ensemble (NC-based brass quintet), Owen Chen and Friends (featuring 2023 EMF Fellow Owen on the cello), Tzao Quartet (saxophone quartet), The Difficulties (laptop wizardry, saxophone, and wordsmith trio), and Mint String Quartet (UNCG-based string ensemble).

EMF delights in the opportunity to partner with eight downtown venues including: Scuppernong Books, Northern Roots Coffeehouse, Jerusalem Market on Elm, Triad Stage, Little Brother Brewing, The Bearded Goat, transform GSO, and SouthEnd Brewing Co.

The Chamber Crawl would not be possible without the generous support of The Cemala Foundation.

2023 Chamber Crawl Schedule: June 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• 1 p.m. – Unifour Brass Ensemble at Scuppernong Books (304 South Elm Street)

• 1:20 p.m. – Owen Chen and Friends at Northern Roots Coffeehouse (300 South Elm Street

• 1:40 p.m. – The Difficulties at Jerusalem Market (310 South Elm Street)

• 2:15 p.m. – Mint String Quartet at Triad Stage (232 South Elm Street)

• 2:45 p.m. – Owen Chen and Friends at Jerusalem Market (310 South Elm Street)

• 3:10 p.m. – Tzao Quartet at Little Brother Brewing (348 South Elm Street)

• 3:40 p.m. – The Difficulties at Scuppernong Books (304 South Elm Street)

• 4:05 p.m. – Unifour Brass Ensemble at The Bearded Goat (116 East Lewis Street)

• 4:30 p.m. – Mint String Quartet at transform GSO (111 West Lewis Street)

• 5:10 p.m. – Tzao Quartet at SouthEnd Brewing Co. (117B West Lewis Street)

About the 2023 EMF Festival Season

The 2023 season will feature 60-plus performances by distinguished artists and ensembles at its home location in Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium, as well as other locations in Greensboro, including one performance in Boone, North Carolina.

The schedule for concerts at EMF this summer will feature:

• Tuesday’s: Chamber Music with the Eastern Chamber Players

• Wednesday’s: Signature Performances featuring EMF Faculty Artists

• Thursday and Friday’s: EMF Young Artists Orchestras

• Saturday’s: Eastern Festival Orchestra led by maestro Gerard Schwarz

• Student chamber and piano recitals throughout the season as well as masterclasses

• The Joseph M. Bryan, Jr. Festival Orchestra Series will feature renowned soloists Gil Shaham, violin, Hélène Grimaud, piano, Awadagin Pratt, piano, William Wolfram, piano, Julian Schwarz, cello, and Jeff Multer, violin in performance with the Eastern Festival Orchestra. (Saturday’s, July 1 – July 29, 8 p.m.)

About Eastern Music Festival

For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 62ndseason is June 24 – July 29, 2023. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.